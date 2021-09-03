The fire grew from 6 hectares to 25 hectares in a few hours Friday Sept. 3. Photo Brennan Phillips The fire grew from 6 hectares to 25 hectares in a few hours Friday Sept. 3. Photo Brennan Phillips

Fire discovered today near Apex Mountain takes off

BC Wildfire actions blaze with helicopters, water tankers and boots on the ground

A fire burning near Green Mountain Road, identified as Hedges Butte, has taken off in the past few hours.

Discovered and reported earlier today as 6 hectares, as of 2:32 pm Friday Sept. 3 it measured 25 hectares. BC Wildfire was actioning the blaze aggressively, according to Ayden Coray, information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Coray told Black Press there were 16 firefighters on scene, supported by six helicopters and multiple air tankers. Additional personnel have been dispatched to assist, she added.

The fire is burning out of control approximately 11 kilometres away from Apex Mountain, and about 15 kilometres from Penticton.

Coray said the fire is travelling uphill, and no structures are threatened at this time.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
