A fire near the water off Westside Road caused extensive damage to a Vernon man’s property Tuesday morning. (Jeanna Seasley photo)

Fire destroys two boats, motor home and trailer in Six Mile area

Owner said the cause of the fire was likely his solar power setup, according to OKIB fire chief

A fire caused extensive damage to a man’s property along Westside Road yesterday morning.

The Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department responded to the blaze Tuesday, May 12, in the Six-Mile area near the water off Westside Road.

Chief Dave Lawrence said the trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The total damage is not yet known, but two boats, a trailer and a motor home were destroyed by the blaze, Lawrence said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, but Lawrence said the owner of the property believed the cause to be a solar power system he had installed on the roof of a shed.

“He’s assuming that’s what caused the fire because there’s nobody down there and nothing else could have,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the incident is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Lavington pellet plant fire under investigation

READ MORE: Smoke alarm saves two lives in Kelowna motorhome fire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan boaters fined, gear seized after angling with illegal bait, prohibited gear
Next story
B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Just Posted

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

Semi-truck catches fire on Highway 97 C near West Kelowna

The single occupant was able to escape without any injuries

COVID-19 affecting Kelowna rental market

Kelowna rent for a two-bedroom home is down in April over March, according to report

VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Rainbow shines on Kelowna General Hospital on International Nurses Day

‘The world seems dark right now, but healthcare workers are brightening it up’

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper lifejacket use is a factor

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Police deliver topless hitchhiker to Princeton hospital

A woman who appeared on the side of Highway 3 in Princeton… Continue reading

Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Shuswap residents, would-be tourists urged stay home over May long weekend

CSRD chair asks not to jeopardize effectiveness of sacrifices made

COLUMN: A thank you from MP Tracy Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray thanks constituents during COVID-19

Most Read