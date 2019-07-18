Fire destroys storage unit business in Kelowna

A quick blazing fire has destroyed one storage unit business at Hawkeye Holdings in Kelowna.
The damaged business, named Woody’s, was one of the mom-and-pop type stores that rent space to work out of.
The fire was promptly put out by Kelowna Fire Department and no injuries have been reported.
#Kelowna fire cews are working to put out a fire in a storage unit at Hawkeye Holdings. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Qtmoq310gB
— Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 18, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation as emergency crews remain to clear the damage.
