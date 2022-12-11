UPDATE: GoFundMe launched for Okanagan woman who lost home to fire

Shipping container home goes up in smoke near Lumby at 4:30 a.m. Sunday; occupant, two kids not home

UPDATE, SUNDAY, DEC. 11, 2:54 p.m.:

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the woman who owned the shipping container home near Lumby destroyed by fire Sunday morning, Dec. 11.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $10,000 for the woman, identified in the campaign as Michelle Nickerson, and her two children, aged 10 and six.

“Michelle is a dedicated home-school mom, local volunteer at the thrift store and passionate advocate for the environment,” wrote Michelle Ulmer, who is organizing the campaign. “You may have had the chance to meet her and purchase some of delicious local garlic.”

Ulmer said the family has lost their home and most likely their vehicle, which was parked outside at the time of the fire. Nobody was home when the blaze broke out.

ORIGINAL STORY

A shipping container home near the Village of Lumby was destroyed in a fire Sunday, Dec. 11.

The home was located on Mabel Lake Road. The fire call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton’s concern somebody may have been inside the home was alleviated when the occupant was tracked down.

“Initially, we thought because it was fully engulfed when we arrived, there could possibly be somebody inside because there was a vehicle still there,” said Clayton. “But it was determined there was nobody inside. The person who lived there wasn’t home at the time.”

Emergency Social Services is helping the occupant.

Clayton said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Nine Lumby firefighters, one engine and two tenders were involved to battle the blaze as the firefighters had to haul water from the village.

