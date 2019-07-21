The Penticton fire department was called to assist with the recovery of a body Saturday morning on Okanagan Lake. (Western News file photo)

Fire department helps with body recovery in Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

The Penticton fire department was called to assist RCMP with the recovery of a body from the waters of Okanagan Lake Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Glen Beierle of the department, the body was located just north of the breakwater near the Penticton Yacht Club and Marina.

He was not able to provide any other details in the matter and police were unavailable for comment Sunday.

READ MORE: Missing Penticton kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

There is no indication at this time if the body was that of a missing Penticton man, Colin Palmer, 41, who had not been heard from since taking his kayak out on Okanagan Lake July 13.

In an earlier news release about the missing man, Const. James Grandy said the last contact with Palmer was when he had told his family he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak and reported the water was choppy.

The Penticton fire department along with the RCMP airplane conducted a search on July 16 and 17 without success.

 

