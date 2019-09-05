Fire crews responding to ‘weird smell’ at École De L’Anse-Au-Sable

Firefighters were focusing their investigation on the gym

Kelowna’s École De L’Anse-Au-Sable is under evacuation due to some kind of odour reportedly coming from the school gymnasium.

Fire crews were on scene, inspecting the school’s buildings, shortly after 3 p.m. Firefighters could be seen walking on the roofs of the building connected to the gymnasium.

Platoon Captain Dennis Miller told Kelowna Capital News that they received reports of a “weird smell.”

Miller could not confirm what specifically was behind the odour.

The students were being moved onto buses and transported to Lequime Road, where parents will be able to pick them up.