Fire crews respond to blaze on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna

Crews confirmed no injuries came as a result of the fire

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

Old Vernon Road has reopened to traffic but crews continue to douse the smouldering building.

Ellison Fire Chief David Bates told the Capital News the structure was a “picker shack,” accommodations for fruit pickers, and confirmed nobody was injured.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Ellison fire crews have confirmed the burning building is residential.

Crews are still battling the fire as smoke continues to pour out of the structure.

Traffic is being diverted off of Old Vernon Road, which is currently closed between Bulman and Anderson roads.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews are responding to the Ellison area for a building on fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to 3911 Old Vernon Road just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a fully involved structure fire. Smoke is visible from Highway 97.

The fire has reportedly begun to spread to another nearby structure.

The RCMP has been called to the scene to control traffic in the area.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

