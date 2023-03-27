Fire crews on scene of large ‘burn pile’ in east Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department is dealing with a burn pile that may have gotten out of control in east Kelowna.
Crews were called to Reid Road, between East Kelowna and Pooley roads, just after 1 p.m. March 27.
The fire does seem to be close to a house on the property, however, a firefighter at the scene says it is not threatening the home.
Reid Road is closed as crews extinguish the blaze.
Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.
