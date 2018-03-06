Image Credit: Doug Farrow

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

A woman is in custody after a keen eye-witness identified her as the suspect who allegedly set a fire that damaged a home on Webber Road.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey a local area resident witnessed a woman allegedly set fire to a pile of clothing and other property outside a house before walking away from the scene.

“Fire officials immediately responded to the scene to battle the blaze which had spread to the home, while police officers set up a perimeter of the area in search of their arson suspect,” stated O’Donaghey, in a release. “We were able to locate and arrest the suspect nearby, thanks to eye-witnesses who safely followed the female suspect away from the burning home.”

RCMP confirm no injuries were sustained as a result of this fire, and officers believe this is an isolated incident.

Although an arrest has been made police are asking all witnesses to come forward, as the investigation is on-going.

A 33-year-old West Kelowna woman faces potential charges.

Anyone with any additional information, or witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

———

UPDATE: 11:37 p.m.

As fire crews were being dispatched to a possible blaze outside a home on Webber Road, a call came in that flames had indeed extended into the structure.

It appears the fire may have been intentionally set and police are now investigating the cause as suspicious.

Assistant fire chief Brent Watson said crews responded with two fire engines, a command vehicle and were able to make a quick attack in knocking the blaze down.

Residents were at home when the fire broke out and was able to safely evacuate.

RCMP at the scene told the Capital News one person was arrested after a witness apparently saw the suspect start the fire and then followed them away from the scene.

Police confirmed the person was arrested on Lower Glenrosa Road which is just a block away from the home where the fire was started.

—-With files from Doug Farrow

————-

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in West Kelowna just after 10 a.m.

Smoke was reported coming from a two-story home at 3627 Webber Road, Tuesday.

The blaze appeared to have started at the back side of the house.

Fire crews have extinguished the flames.

More to come.

