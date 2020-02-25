Fire crews battle large blaze in West Kelowna

Reports of multiple structures on fire in the Colleen Road area

UPDATE: 11:24 p.m.

According to those on scene, multiple structures were set ablaze Tuesday night on Colleen Road in West Kelowna.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, however, it’s unclear if anyone was inside the structures at the time.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Capital News has reached out to the West Kelowna Fire Department for more information.

#WestKelowna Crews responding to 2540 Colleen Rd for a garage/shop fire — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) February 26, 2020

Flames can be seen rising from a garage on Colleen Road in West Kelowna, Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at 2540 Colleen Road, near Hudson Road, about 10 p.m.

According to those on scene, a garage and another structure was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

It’s unclear how many structures were on fire, as Colleen Road was blocked to traffic.

No word on injuries or the cause of the blaze.

