Fire crews back at Kelowna heritage home

The home was destroyed in a blaze Oct. 20

Kelowna firefighters returned to a heritage home that saw significant damage in a fire Oct. 20.

The department was called to the home on McDougall Street Sunday, Oct. 23 around 11 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the roof.

The fire chief on scene said little flare-ups after a large structure fire aren’t uncommon.

Fire personnel pumped water from a nearby fire hydrant into the upper level of the house.

Due to damage from the initial blaze last week, the house has been deemed structurally unsound and crews were forced to work from the outside of the building.

