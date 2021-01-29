Fire consumes West Kelowna home, everyone presumed safe

Everyone is presumed safe after West Kelowna fire crews found no one inside a burning mobile home, Friday night.

The blaze tore through a home in the Westgate Village mobile home park in West Kelowna, located at 1880 Old Boucherie Road.

Although the original call-out at 10 p.m. (Jan. 29) described a structure fire with people still inside, firefighters were told upon arrival by a neighbour that there was no one left inside.

To be sure, crews did a full sweep of the building and found nothing.

A firefighter on scene told the West K News they arrived to a fully involved structure fire earlier that night. They were able to knock the fire down with about 1500 gallons of water.

People were displaced from their residence after a blaze tore through a home in the Westgate Village mobile home park in West Kelowna. Emergency Support Services (ESS) and RCMP were on scene.

ESS provides short-term support to British Columbians impacted by disasters, ranging from house fires to wildfires.

Just after midnight, over two hours since they first arrived, crews started to leave. Lots of contents in the building made the fire difficult to put out completely.

Crews remained on scene after midnight to monitor the building and ensure it stayed cool.

