Fire causes evacuation of London Drugs in Westbank

The blaze sparked at approximately 6:00 p.m.

All people have been safety evacuated after flames spread to the London Drugs in Westbank.

It is believed that the blaze started outside of the building, in the loading area, David ‘Eagle Eye’ Ogilvie told Capital News from the scene.

Multiple emergency vehicles are present and working to extinguish the flames. The RCMP has closed roads

More to come.

