Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a 144 hectare blaze near Keremeos

The Old Tom Creek wildfire burning 7 kilometres west of Olalla is still considered out of control and is an estimated 144 hectares.

Smoke is providing visibility challenges in the area for BC Wildfire crews.

Despite high winds in the late afternoon on Sunday there was only one small excursion on the eastern side that was quickly dealt with.

Crews continued extinguishing the fire as it burned to the control line, on Sunday.

Today heavy equipment will be redeployed to the fire to assist ground crews in consolidation of control lines and completion of contingency lines.

Air support had been grounded over the weekend due to reduced visibility; however aviation resources will again be deployed to this fire.

According to fire information officer, Glen Burgess there is a potential for aggressive fire behaviour today and it might be difficult for crews to see until nearby.

“If the smoke lifts, the forecast conditions are more likely to be realized, and fire behaviour may intensify,” he stated. “If breakouts occur, there is potential for fast rates of spread in all fuel types today.”

Crews will be operating out of the Keremeos camp to reduce drive time to the incident. Air crafts will be using the Oliver or Princeton airport for refuelling.

BC Wildfire service has 65 personnel and 11 pieces of heavy equipment responding to this blaze.

