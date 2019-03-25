Emergency crews respond to a house fire in East Kelowna. (Carli Berry/Kelowna Capital News)

VIDEO: Fire contained to garage beside East Kelowna house

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

Update: 11 a.m.

Incident commander Kelly Stephens, with the Kelowna Fire Department, said crews were working on clearing up hotspots this morning, and the area where the fire was located posed a few issues for the fire department.

“The garage didn’t survive and all the vehicles inside, fortunately, we did manage to save the house and the horse barn located adjacent to it,” he said.

Original:

Fire crews are rushing to a two-alarm house fire in East Kelowna Monday morning.

Reports say a home in the 3200-block of Hall Road has a four-car garage directly by the house is in flames with “small explosions” going off.

Firefighters say everyone got out safely.

A neighbour said the blaze started half an hour ago.

He told the Capital News it looked like a “mushroom cloud of smoke.”

Dunsmuir Road has been closed off and emergency crews are detouring traffic.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peachland’s only medical clinic to close this week
Next story
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service

Just Posted

Trailer stolen from Black Mountain, Lake Country business takes a hit

Little Lakes Contracting is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a trailer

Cultural plan, with public feedback, to be presented at Kelowna council meeting

Council will be presented with an update to the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan Monday

Ben Klick headlines Westbank Country Opry

The Westbank Country Opry returns March 31

Proposed changes to Kelowna transit system benefits students

The No. 8 University route is set for the biggest change, with additional hours of service

Big White Fire Department raises more than $100,000 for new cross walks

The annual Rooftop Campout helped raised funds over the weekend

VIDEO: Fire contained to garage beside East Kelowna house

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Dying of embarrassment: Asking for a Naloxone kit in a small B.C. town

Naloxone is free for everyone, amid an opioid overdose epidemic killing thousands

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Dance showcases Okanagan talent

Bare Bones Dance Showcase highlights professional artists

Fired B.C. farmland commission chair backs NDP rule changes

Richard Bullock agrees with Lana Popham, ALC records don’t

Michael Dunahee’s disappearance remains the largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

Most Read