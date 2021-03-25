Fire believed to be set by youths snuffed in BX

BX-Swan Lake Fire responded to reports of a pallet fire near Black Rock Road

BX-Swan Lake firefighters snuffed a small fire believed to be set by a group of youths near Black Rock around 39th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Reports of a pallet fire came in around 12:20 p.m.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department is responding to reports of a pallet fire near Black Rock Road. #moretocome pic.twitter.com/fjpQaSAkbH — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) March 25, 2021

Upon arrival, smoke wasn’t instantly spotted by crews.

Kids’ bikes and helmets were spotted nearby when crews first spotted traces of smoke.

From the other side of a farmer’s field, the blaze appeared to be in a tricky area at the base of a large rocky hill. Firefighters found the small fire on the hillside of the Black Rock Farm property and were quick to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this time.

