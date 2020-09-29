A fire at the Lavington pellet plant filled the valley with smoke Tuesday, Sept. 29. (Anna Clarke photo)

Fire at Lavington pellet plant

Smoke fills valley as crews respond

Fire crews are currently responding to a structure fire at a Lavington mill.

A burner at the Pinnacle Pellet Plant on School Road is reportedly on fire, and smoke is filling the valley.

The blaze, which broke out around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, saw both Lavington and Coldstream fire departments attend.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

This is the second fire at the plant this year, following a blaze in May.

