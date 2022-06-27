Fire at recycling plant. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

Fire at Kelowna recycling plant

The minor fire sparked about 1:30 on Monday

A small fire caused a lot of smoke at Cascades recycling centre, Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to 144 Cambro Road at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a blaze inside the recycling centre.

Employees were able to quickly dose the flames before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters cleared the building to ensure there were no hot spots before leaving.

It’s unclear how much damage was sustained in the blaze, however, firefighters did say it was a minor incident.

READ MORE: Lodestar on the Horizon: 2 new art installations appear in Kelowna

fire Kelowna

