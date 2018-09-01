Updated: Fire contained at house in West Kelowna

Update: 9:45 a.m.
The house was a rental, and the cause is believed to be caused by a stove, according to the witness. Guidi Road is also closed at this time.
Update: 8:50 a.m.
According to witness reports, the fire has been contained. Two people were sent to the hospital.
Original:
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in West Kelowna this morning.
Crews were called to the scene of a fire on Guidi Road at about 8:15 a.m.
More to come.
