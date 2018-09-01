Dave Ogilvie

Updated: Fire contained at house in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

Update: 9:45 a.m.

The house was a rental, and the cause is believed to be caused by a stove, according to the witness. Guidi Road is also closed at this time.

Update: 8:50 a.m.

According to witness reports, the fire has been contained. Two people were sent to the hospital.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in West Kelowna this morning.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire on Guidi Road at about 8:15 a.m.

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
