Penticton Fire Department responding to an early moring fire at Greenwood Forest Products on June 17. (Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack)

Update: South Okanagan fire in mop up mode at Greenwood Forest Products

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion

UPDATE 8:23 a.m.

Penticton Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forster said firefighters are now in mop up stage at Greenwood Forest Products afterresponding early this morning.

“We were called in because the alarm bells were ringing and there was either smoke or fire at Greenwood Forest Products.When we got on scene the building was fully charged with smoke, that could be seen from the middle of the building and thenorth roof,” said Forster.

Fire sprinklers were activated and extinguished most of the fire.

Forster said there were loud pop’s that were heard, but he believes it came from the tires of forklift popping.

The Penticton Fire Department was called out early this morning to a structure fire at Greenwood Forest Products.

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion coming from the finishing plant, where finished packed lumber is stored as well as the company forklift.

As firefighters pulled up to the scene they saw visible smoke coming out of the roof vents, as well as on one side of the building.

One witness said firefighters were letting the sprinklers hit the flames because they did not want to open all the doors to gain entry into the building so that oxygen does not create a bigger fire to come through the building.

