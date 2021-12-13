Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)

Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)

Update: Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

Smoke was spotted coming from the home on Leathead Road

Update 4:30 p.m.:

A blaze at a vacant building on Leathead Road is being considered suspicious by the Kelowna Fire Department.

Smoke from the building was reported at around 1 p.m. and fire crews quickly extinguished the original fire.

The fire extended into the crawl space and an adjacent wall, which required cutting to get at. Fire crews opened up the floor area to check for further extensions of the fire.

Two engines, a rescue and a command unit along with 11 fire personnel responded along with RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service.

Original Story:

Fire crews are responding to a report of smoke coming from an abandoned building off Leathead Road in Kelowna.

Smoke was first reported at about 1 p.m. on Monday.

Leathead Road is being reduced to one lane while emergency crews are on scene.

No visible flames are coming from the structure but smoke could be seen pouring from boarded-up windows.

Firefighters are using a chainsaw to enter the building.

FortisBC is being called to the scene as is BC Ambulance.

More to come.

READ MORE: West Kelowna, 15-year-old female missing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireKelowna

Previous story
UPDATE: Crash that closed Highway 97A north of Enderby cleared
Next story
B.C. attorney general calls hung effigies of premier, ministers ‘unacceptable’

Just Posted

Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)
Update: Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Kelowna International Airport issues updated travel guide for flights’ return

A Langford homeowner helped West Shore RCMP catch a car thief along McCallum Road. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Crash that closed Highway 97A north of Enderby cleared

The company that brought e-scooters to Vernon in 2021 on a pilot project will launch an e-bike program in the city in 2022, making Vernon one of the first cities in Canada to have e-scooters and e-bikes for use. (File photo)
E-bikes to join e-scooters in Vernon in 2022