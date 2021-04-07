Fire along Vernon-area fence line spreads to utility pole

BX-Swan Lake Fire respond to Boswell Road area; crews working to get in touch with property owners

BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to reports of a utility pole on fire April 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to a grass fire that expanded to a utility pole in a rural Vernon area Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters believe it was a planned burn around a nearby property owner’s fence line, but firefighters haven’t spoken with them at this time.

Crews arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found fire smouldering at the base of the utility pole, which they quickly doused. Crews then inspected a line of scorched grass running along the fence line and leading to the utility pole, which they checked for any remaining hot spots.

Firefighters could find no one at the property, though the burn appeared to have been started not long before their arrival.

