UPDATE: Public asked to stay off water as aircraft attack wildfire above Mara Lake

The wildfire that’s burning near Sicamous and Highway 97A on July 20, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

UPDATE: 12:26 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is assisting the Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments in responding to a wildfire burning two kilometres southeast of the District of Sicamous.

This fire is estimated to be 10 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

tweet

BC Wildfire is responding with six ground personnel and multiple helicopters.

Aircraft will be using nearby water sources for suppression activities and the public is asked to remain clear of the area.

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) reports a tactical evacuation is underway of homes nearest to the fire.

The landfill has also been closed until further notice. Assessments are ongoing.

UPDATE: 11: 50 a.m.

A cube van has crashed into ditch onHighway 97A hitting a power pole. According to a witness on scene power lines arked, sparking and hitting the rock face starting a fire in the ditch.

Drivers are being asked to stay away from Highway 97A between Two Mile and Swansea point.

_________

A wildfire has sparked above Highway 97A near Mara Lake.

The blaze started just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, and is located near the Sicamous Landfill at Two Mile Road, south of the district.

Traffic on Highway 97A is blocked in both directions, however, DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident south of Sicamous to be the cause of the closure.

#BCHwy97A – Reports of vehicle incident closing the highway south of #Sicamous. Crews en route, updates to follow. #Enderby pic.twitter.com/fklWPl8ZiT — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 20, 2021

Smoke can be seen rising above the area and local fire departments are on scene.

Power is also out to thousands of BC Hydro customers, Tuesday morning. Although the cause of the outage is not known, customers are in the dark from the north end of Highway 97 A near Mara to the south end towards Sicamous.

More to come.

READ MORE: Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021