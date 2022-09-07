Final filing deadline coming up for municipal election candidates in Central Okanagan

The deadline is September 9 at 4:00 p.m

Those interested in running for mayor, city councillor, school trustee, or regional district director in October’s municipal elections have just a couple of days left to submit their nomination papers.

The deadline is September 9 at 4p.m.

This applies to the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, and Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO). Nominations papers need to be filed at respective municipal and RDCO offices.

Mayor and council candidates are required to gather signatures from 10 nominators while school trustee candidates, for School District No.23 board of education, require two nominators.

General voting day is Oct. 15.

