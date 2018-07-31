Filmmakers want to tell story of missing Sun Peaks man

Three Kamloops movie makers hope to tell the story of Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance.

Three Kamloops filmmakers are hoping to tell the story of the 20-year-old man who went missing from Sun Peaks back in February.

According to Ryan Shtuka’s mother, the men approached her a few months ago to explain they were interested in making a movie about her son.

Heather Shtuka said she met the men through fundraising efforts to find Ryan.

“We were struck how determined they were to tell Ryan’s story,” she said of her and her husband.

RELATED: A pause in the search for Ryan Shtuka

Russell Walton, Jared Featherstone and Allen McVicar have been making films together since they were 15-years-old. Now the team of three is applying to Storyhive, a project that helps B.C. and Alberta filmmakers with mentorships, funding and distribution with the support of Telus.

Walton, Featherstone and McVicar are pitching a 20-minute documentary that interviews the family of Ryan and those involved who have become dedicated to finding him.

“As it seems more and more likely that someone knows more than they are telling, these mountains have plenty of stones left to turn, and the valley holds a community still willing to turn them,” they state online.

Ryan went missing on Feb. 17, last seen leaving a house party on Burfield Drive at about 2 a.m. to walk a short distance home.

Police in Kamloops have called Ryan’s disappearance a ‘puzzle’.

“We’ve recently had our dive team out that were doing some examination along the creeks and that sort of thing,” Supt. Syd Lecky said. “That was the last update.”

RELATED: Police to meet with family of missing Sun Peaks man

The Kamloops filmmakers are hoping for an approved budget of $50,000 if they get enough votes online through Storyhive to make the cut.

Vote for the film by clicking here.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul
Next story
Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Just Posted

Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read