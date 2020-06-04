Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

The Okanagan Film Commission has announced that it will start filming again later in June.

Filming will begin slowly and according to commissioner Jon Summerland, all productions will be using proper health and safety protocols in light of COVID-19.

“The film industry is getting back to work slowly and carefully in the South Okanagan as re-opening of business is beginning. If residents see filming in the near future, t hey can be assured that the productions are taking all the required health and safety rules,” Summerland said.

“The Okanagan Film Commission has been receiving extensive interest from filmmakers to come to our region to film.”

He added that in fact, there has been an increase in interest as the Okanagan has more space for physical distancing, even in urban centres.

He said that later in the month, a small production company will come to the Okanagan to shoot for two weeks. Details regarding the film are not available yet.

