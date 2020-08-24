Filming of porn movie on Similkameen River distresses floaters

Police have no leads regarding a reported filming of a porn movie alongside the Similkameen River.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said the detachment received information, in early August, that a production company was making a sex film beside the river, near Bromley Rock.

There were allegedly several persons involved in the filming, and they came to the attention of someone who was floating on the river, accompanied by teenagers.

Hughes acknowledged the situation was distressing for those people.

“It was a slow moving part of the river,” Hughes said.

“There really wasn’t any way to get away from it.”

Because the report to police was delayed, Hughes said it is not likely they will find any evidence that would enable them to track down the movie-makers.

