Film protesting Trans Mountain Pipeline to be shown in Kelowna

Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure will be show at First United Church tonight

A film detailing the effects Trans Mountain Pipeline will have on surrounding communities is being shown tonight at First United Church.

“Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure weaves together the stories of people impacted by the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project, the broken National Energy Board review process used to approve the pipeline, Canada’s commitments at the Paris Climate Talks and the innovators working towards the low-carbon economy,”, according to the film’s website.

Debbie Hubbard, a member with the church and Amnesty International Kelowna group which is hosting the event, said the film falls into the church’s mandate of truth and reconciliation.

“I am hoping that people will come and be open to people trying to understand moving forward in reconciliation what (that) will look like,” she said.

So far the church has had a good response and Hubbard said it’s an opportunity to be involved with Indigenous rights and the Indigenous community.

Stewert Phillip, who is the president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, and has served as chief for the Penticton Indian Band from 1994 to 2008, will also speak at the event.

The showing will be at 7 p.m. tonight.

