Filing taxes too expensive? This couple is helping out Lake Country residents

Leona and Dave Hawker have been helping low-income individuals file their taxes

A Kelowna couple is lending their savvy number skills to those in need.

Continuing until April 1, Leona and Dave Hawker will be spending their mornings at the Lake Country municipal hall, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. helping low-income individuals with their tax returns.

READ MORE: Plenty of advantages for Canadians who file their taxes before April 30 deadline

“There were so many people who don’t do their taxes because they can’t afford to pay somebody, and this is a program where revenue Canada has offered for volunteers and we decided to do that,” Leona said.

Last year the pair helped roughly 130 residents with their tax returns and have been helping those in the community for the last 10 years.

The couple were once Lake Country residents before moving to Kelowna and they saw a need in the community which continues to draw them to the district.

Now both retired, Leona worked in finance and Dave is a former RCMP officer.

“The city hall graciously provides us with a room, and we go there, we pick them up, do all the returns and bring them back the following week,” she said.

READ MORE: MP’s Report: Canada’s changing tax rates since 2000

Residents wanting to use the service must have an income of $35,000 for single incomes and $45,000 for couples.

“They’re pretty much all repeat clients, so they know,” she said. “We’ve had people who have moved away and come back and asked us to do their taxes.”

For more information, call the Hawkers at 778-478-6317.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.