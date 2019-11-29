Fifty West Kelowna residents forced to evacuate building due to carbon monoxide

No injuries were reported in the incident

West Kelowna fire crews said 50 residents forced out of their apartment building due to high levels of carbon monoxide on Friday morning are safe and sound.

After arriving on scene, fire crews said they conducted an immediate evacuation of the building located onBrown Road after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported on all floors.

During the evacuation, residents were moved to the apartment’s clubhouse building where paramedics evaluated them for further effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

To address the issue, fire crews blocked a heating unit in the building that was suspected to be the source of the carbon monoxide gas.

Local residents were able to return to their units 90 minutes after the evacuation occurred following safe reported gas levels in the building. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews are reminding the public to have their homes equipped with at least one carbon monoxide detector, particularly since it’s impossible to see, taste or smell the gas.

