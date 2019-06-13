KPC athlete Dave Allen takes part in a training paddle on Lake Okanagan on June 3, 2019. Photo by: Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Paddle Centre

Fifth annual Waterman Paddle Festival begins this weekend in Kelowna

Athletes from across the Pacific Northwest travel to the Okanagan for the event

The Kelowna Paddle Centre is preparing for the fifth annual Waterman Paddle festival.

The June 15 event will see more than 200 athletes in the five different races.

“We’re very excited to host athletes from across the Pacific Northwest,” said race coordinator Natasha Elliott. “Waterman Paddle Festival continues to grow each year and we’re looking forward to offering a fantastic event this weekend.”

READ MORE: Kelowna paddle crews post strong finish at year’s first competition

The competitions kick off with the kids race at 10 a.m., followed by the small boat race at 1 p.m. During that race, athletes will be competing in either solo or double boats and will travel either the short course (8-10 kilometres) or the long course (16-20 kilometres).

The final ‘SUP’ race will be at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna paddleboarder ready for races

“It’s always great to paddle at home,” said Dave Allen, who will be attending his second Waterman Paddle Festival.

On Sunday, spectators can see the outrigger canoe six-person teams race. Paddles will hit the water at 8:30 a.m. The B final goes at 10:30 a.m. and the A final starts at 11:30 a.m.

Watching the races is free, more information can be found on the Kelowna Paddle Centres website.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria youth get free transit this fall
Next story
So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police investigate bush fire on Mission Creek Greenway

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze off K.L.O. Road in Kelowna

City of Kelowna to prioritize parks with $9.5 million budget

The 2019 budget focuses heavily on increasing and improving city’s green spaces, playgrounds

Kelowna residents who have lived through homelessness share their insight with COJHS

Journey Home’s workshop included people from all walks of life

Kelowna is seventh most expensive rental market in Canada

Topping the list is Toronto and Vancouver

Minor traffic delays after crash at Kelowna intersection

Two cars collided at Kent Road and Spall Road just after 12 p.m.

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Summerland cafe operators share a passion for good food

Cafe and the fruit stand both have a long tradition in the community

‘Prince of Whales’: Trump tweet misspelling Prince Charles’ title boosts B.C. business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

‘Game changing’ beverage technology coming to South Okanagan

Penticton Okanagan College campus will be the site of the new beverage access technology centre

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Most Read