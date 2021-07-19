Field of Screams to howl again at Spallumcheen ranch

Historic O’Keefe Ranch will again play host to the popular Halloween attraction, which was missed in 2020 because of COVID

Field of Screams will return to O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen over Halloween, and you can win a pair of complimentary passes. (Morning Star - file photo)

Screams of delight are being heard ahead of the anticipated screams of terror.

Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will again host the highly popular Field of Screams for Halloween after a year’s absence because of COVID.

“While they are staying tight-lipped for now about the theme and all of the big changes they have made, it has been confirmed that Field of Screams will be bigger, scarier, and even more fun than ever,” said Carmen Thompson with the ranch. “Field of Screams has graced the hearts and souls of Okanagan residents since 2013 when the event was first introduced at O’Keefe Ranch.”

Field of Screams is the brainchild of former ranch manager Glen Taylor, a councillor for the District of Coldstream. A corn maze had been built and used throughout the summer to enhance the visitors’ experience, and Taylor was looking for a way to extend the season into October with a theme around Halloween.

That year, the Okanagan Science Centre joined O’Keefe Ranch and the first Field of Screams event was held.

Taylor met Matt Brown, the creative directing ‘evil genius’ behind Field of Screams. Brown is an experienced actor and acting teacher with a history of working in the film, television, and theatre industry.

“He manages to combine his love of horror and the bizarre with his acting background in order to bring Field of Screams to life in the scariest way possible,” said Thompson.

Throughout the years, Taylor and Brown have become the architects of fear behind the Okanagan’s No. 1 must-see event.

Before the theme for 2021 is announced, Field of Screams will host a giveaway on social media to the first person who can correctly guess the theme before Aug. 1. Check out their giveaway posts and follow the instructions, and you could win two complimentary passes.

Follow them at @fieldofscreamsbc or on Facebook at “Field of Screams BC” for exciting updates.

