Field of Crosses commemorates Kelowna’s fallen veterans

One of 240 crosses commemorating fallen veterans at the Kelowna Field of Crosses Memorial Project in City Park. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News) The colour party marching by the Kelowna City Park Cenotaph on Nov. 4, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News) MP-elect Tracy Gray and Jim White, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, salute after placing the final cross at the Kelowna Field of Crosses on Nov. 4, 2019, commemorating unknown soldiers. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Over 117,000 Canadians have given their lives and their futures so that we may live in peace — more than 240 of whom were from the Kelowna-area.

Those local heroes will be commemorated over the next week through a field of crosses set up in City Park.

The Field of Crosses Memorial Project, set up by the Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, duplicates the 240 names on the Kelowna City Park Cenotaph as well as providing an additional cross for those whose names remain unknown. The monument honours war and peacekeeping personnel lost in First World War, Second World War, as well as other military operations.

“They knew that their actions would make a significant difference for the future but it is up to us to ensure that their dreams for peace are realized,” said poppy drive chairman John Cashin.

“While Nov. 11 is a general day of remembrance, today (Nov. 4) we focus our thoughts more locally on those from the Kelowna area who gave up their lives.”

The memorial service saw the families of those being remembered gather by the cenotaph for the procession of the colour party, the playing of the last post and a moment of silence.

Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 will also take place at the cenotaph.

Hosted by the Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, the ceremony will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m.

The colour party will march from Stuart Park along Bernard Avenue to Abbott Street before ending at the Cenotaph in City Park.

Following the ceremony, participating youth groups are invited to the Legion Branch at 1380 Bertram Street for lunch.

A period of social remembrance will be held in the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Pipes and Drums.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna Legion begins poppy drive

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.