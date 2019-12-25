Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Clear roads Christmas morning, as can be seen at the Kalamalka Lookout on Highway 97 at Vista Road turnoff south of Vernon, looking north. (Drive BC image)

The roads and weather forecast are looking peaceful and bright so far for Christmas Day.

In Kelowna, the forecast calls for clouds, with 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with a high of plus 1. Christmas night will be mainly cloudy with a low of minus 5. On Thursday, Boxing Day, the forecast calls for clouds, with flurries beginning late in the afternoon and a high of zero. Flurries overnight and a low of minus 5.

Things look much the same for Penticton, with clouds Christmas Day but winds picking up to north, 20 km/h near noon. Expect a high of plus 3. Christmas night, partly cloudy with winds becoming light early in the evening and a low of minus 2. For Boxing Day in Penticton, expect clouds with flurries beginning late in the afternoon, high plus 1. Flurries overnight with a low of minus 5.

In Vernon, it will be mainly cloudy this Christmas Day with 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of plus 1. Christmas night, the forecast calls for clouds and a low of minus 5. For Boxing Day the forecast includes a high of zero. Flurries are expected overnight with a low of minus 5.

In Salmon Arm, expect a cloudy Christmas Day with 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of zero. Christmas night, mainly cloudy with a low of minus 5. Boxing Day will see a mix of sun and cloud with snow forecast for the later afternoon. Snow overnight and a low of minus 5.

As for the roads, Drive BC has issued a warning regarding compact snow and winter driving conditions on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, but otherwise no major incidents are being reported.

Drivers are urged to use caution, however, as there are slippery sections on the highways, particularly on the Coquihalla near the Great Bear Snowshed.

