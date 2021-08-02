Few details available about Highway 3 crash that shut down long weekend traffic for hours

Few details are available about a Highway 3 crash that shut down holiday weekend traffic for hours Friday, July 31.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 11 a.m.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being conducted by BC RCMP Traffic Division.

A spokesperson for that office told the Spotlight Monday that both drivers involved were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initially Highway 3 was open to alternating lanes of traffic, and then shut down completely for about four hours while police investigated.

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes was unable to comment on the accident. However he noted that the local detachment received a complaint from one driver who was stuck in traffic.

A woman reported she allowed a group of girls to enter her trailer to use the washroom facilities. Her wallet was subsequently stolen.

Related: Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Related: Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com