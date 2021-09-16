The Festival of the Grape brings thousands to Oliver to watch the fun and crazy grape stomping competition. (Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country)

Festival of the Grape squashed for this year in Oliver

The popular grape stomping event was cancelled due to COVID restrictions

The Festival of the Grape in Oliver has been cancelled. The popular wine festival event, famed for its grape stomping competition, was supposed to take place Oct. 3.

“It’s definitely disappointing, but for the health and safety of everyone involved, this was the right call,” said Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country who organizes the event. This is the second year it has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Festival of the Grape attracts more than 4,500 people annually who come to sample a variety of B.C. wines, dance to live music, and cheer on the fun and chaotic grape stomp.

In addition, there are food trucks, Kids Zone, an artisan market and the fall art show.

The Festival of the Grape started in 1997.

Recently, Interior Health put a cork in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country’s Half Corked Marathon that was supposed to have taken place last weekend. Interior Health pulled last-minute approval on the run through the vines so now the marathon is hopefully taking place next spring and another one in fall.

