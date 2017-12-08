Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Two men remain in custody, after being arrested last week on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. The drugs were believed to be headed for downtown Victoria. (News files)

Two men with known gang affiliations remain in custody and are facing drug trafficking charges, after police intercepted a shipment of a 250 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine believed to be destined for downtown Victoria.

The men were arrested without incident in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 and had travelled to the Island via B.C. Ferries, according to VicPD. The arrest was part of an investigation that lasted several weeks.

Giving some scope to the amount of drugs seized in the bust, VicPD tweeted out that the fentanyl was enough “to kill 125,000 people.”

Our Strike Force & CRU arrested 2 men with gang ties who had a quarter kilo of fentanyl & 300g of cocaine, destined for downtown #yyj. They remain in custody & are expected to not have a very Merry Christmas. #F1747292 | https://t.co/OATmCgRPsJ — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 8, 2017

