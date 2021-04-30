A home in the 4600 block of 20th Street was searched by RCMP, who found drugs and made three arrests. (File photo)

Fentanyl, meth, cocaine found in Vernon drug home

RCMP searched home near elementary school in ongoing investigation, three arrested

Three more arrests have been made in relation to a group of suspected drug dealers at a home near an elementary school.

An ongoing investigation into drug activity led to the additional arrests and drug seizures after police executed a search warrant at a Vernon home Wednesday.

The current investigation originated from events on Jan. 22, 2021, when members of Vernon RCMP engaged in enforcement action in the arrest of a 44-year-old woman and 27-year-old man for their suspected involvement in a dial-a-dope drug trafficking operation.

The arrests led to the seizure of numerous small packages of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The subjects were released at the time pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police continued the investigation into the group which, on April 28, 2021, culminated in the execution of search warrant at a residence in the 4600 block of 20th Street.

A 24-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested.

Significant quantities of what’s believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized from the residence. Canadian cash and other items related to drug trafficking were also seized by investigators.

“Targeting beyond the street level dealer is an important step toward impacting drug trafficking groups and contributing to the Vernon RCMP priority of enhancing public safety,” Targeted Policing Unit Sgt. David Evans said.

The arrested trio have since been released, and following a thorough investigation, police will forward the details of the investigation to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for their assessment of any charges.

READ MORE: Wanted man sought by Vernon police

READ MORE: Six charged in 2018 Lumby drug bust

Most Read