Fentanyl-laced powder being sold as cocaine in Kamloops

A fentanyl check in progress. One red line on top is a positive result for the presence of fentanyl or one of its analogs. Two red lines is a negative result. (Vancouver Coastal Health photo)

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for a white powder being sold as cocaine in Kamloops, which the health authority says has high concentrations of fentanyl.

The drug in question was tested by ASK Wellness, according to the IH drug alert, which was issued shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

IH says there is a high overdose risk with the drug and that an overdose “may not fully respond to naloxone.”

“Continue to give breaths and seek medical attention if naloxone does not work,” the alert reads.

The alert is in effect until Aug. 15.

To reduce the risk, Interior Health is recommending people get their drugs checked. That service is available at ASK Wellness, 433 Tranquille Rd., including take-home fentanyl test strips.

The health authority also recommends not using drugs alone, avoiding using different drugs at the same time, or using drugs and alcohol together.



