The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Canadians with immediate family in the U.S. may soon be able to see them, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday (June 8).

Canada closed its borders in March, first to everyone except Americans and then to the U.S. as well, separating many who live on different sides of the border.

Standing in front of Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said the feds were working on a “limited exemption” that would allow the immediate family of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter the country. They would still be subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

”This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child, or mom and dad,” Trudeau said.

At a later press conference, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino revealed details of the plan. Mendicino said immediate family coming to Canada will need to stay for at least 15 days, so they can quarantine for the 14-day period. Anyone entering the country will still be subject to health checks at the border.

The immediate family exemption will apply to spouses, common-law spouses, dependent children and their dependent children, parents and legal guardians.

Mendicino said people wishing to travel to Canada for social or leisure related reasons will continue to be turned away. Canada is still accepting international students, foreign workers and permanent residence applicants, and still issuing work and study permits on a case-by-case basis.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

IndigenousPoliceracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country filmmakers take home Best Documentary Program award
Next story
North Okanagan hotel, homes and vehicles vandalized

Just Posted

Lake Country filmmakers take home Best Documentary Program award

‘To the Worlds’ follows a women’s figure skating team from Lake Country

Two vehicles slide off embankment on connector between Merritt and Kelowna

The incident occurred in the afternoon of June 7

Morning Start: The Black Panthers’ central guiding principle was an “undying love for the people”

Your morning start for Monday, June 8, 2020

Kelowna YMCA centres to reopen with protocols

Three YMCA locations will reopen on June 29

Kelowna’s KRONIKILL making noise in local metal scene

KRONIKILL is a five-piece thrash metal band

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

North Okanagan hotel, homes and vehicles vandalized

Weekend spree saw ‘kids’ with spray paint hit Alexis Park area

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should feel safe calling the police

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Most Read