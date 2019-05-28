Macro-textured implants made by Allergan have been linked to an increased risk of cancer. (Black Press Media files)

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Health Canada has suspended a manufacturer’s licence for breast implants following a review that linked them to increased cancer rates.

On Tuesday, the federal agency announced it was suspending Allergan’s Biocell licences because the “the potential risks associated with the devices outweigh the potential benefits.”

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma, that could develop months or years after breast implant surgery.

The cancer usually presents as an accumulation of fluid between the implant and the surrounding tissue.

Health Canada had given Allergan two weeks at the start of April to prove that their implants did not cause more harm than good.

The agency said the proof the company provided was “insufficient.”

Health Canada found 26 Canadian cases of BIA-ALCL, with 85 per cent of those involving Allergan’s Biocell breast implants.

The agency estimates that the BIA-ALCL risk is 1 in 3,565 for Allergan Biocell macro-textured breast implants and 1 in 16,703 for Mentor Siltex micro-textured breast implants.

No Canadian cases of BIA-ALCL caused by smooth implants have been reported.

Although the review did not say why the implants seemed to lead to a higher rate of cancer, risk factors included the large surface area of the implants, genetic factors and chronic inflammation of the tissue around the implant.

READ MORE: B.C. woman is a prisoner to her breast implants

READ MORE: B.C. woman forced to undergo emergency surgery after breast-implant illness

READ MORE: B.C. woman tells of breast implant danger

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health
Next story
Cemetery tours celebrating Asian Heritage Month comes to Kelowna Museum

Just Posted

RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

Peachland car tampering warning extended after similar reports

Man allegedly taking photos of woman in Lake Country a misunderstanding

Suspicious residents put each other on edge, both report to police

Cemetery tours celebrating Asian Heritage Month comes to Kelowna Museum

The Kelowna Museums Socieity celebrates Asian cultures in Canada

UBC Okanagan womens golf team advances to championships for 1st time

The Heat take the field at the Golf Canada University and College Championships

UBC Okanagan research suggests cyclists are safer wearing high-vis vests with arrows

Associate professor suggests communications aids such as arrows are as important as visibility aids

Okanagan residents experienced a day in the life of being homeless

‘Take Steps’ Homelessness simulator experiment shows people what it’s like to be homeless for a day

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Okanagan JCI group tops in BC/Yukon region

JCI Vernon Wins Chapter of the Year, three individual honours at regional event in Cranbrook

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Most Read