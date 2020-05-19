Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Ottawa is expanding the small business loan program for COVID-affected companies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (May 19).

The Canada Emergency Business Account will now accept applications from sole proprietorships and businesses that pay family members through dividends or employ contractors.

Trudeau said the expanded criteria would apply to everyone from hair salons that rent out chairs to stylists to gym owners who employ contracted changes.

The CEBA program give qualifying businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 loans of up to $40,000. The loans are interest-free and can be partially forgiven.

To qualify under the new criteria, applicants with payroll lower than $20,000 need:

  • a business operating account at a participating financial institution
  • a Canada Revenue Agency business number, and to have filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return
  • eligible non-deferrable expenses between $40,000 and $1.5 million. Eligible non-deferrable expenses could include costs such as rent, property taxes, utilities, and insurance.

Trudeau said his government is looking at expanding the program to business owners who use their personal bank accounts or have yet to file a tax return because they new.

In a statement, Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns said while this announcement was welcome, it could be too little too late for many small businesses. The NDP MP also called for Trudeau to release more details on the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program, which was announced last month. The federal government said the program could be operational by mid-May.

READ MORE: Retail tenants hopeful over federal relief plan, but landlords reluctant to join

READ MORE: Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Still no trial date set for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death
Next story
Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Still no trial date set for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death

Following pandemic delay the Crown is exploring new dates for the trial, voir dire scheduled for June

Share a good news story and possibly win $1,000

Share a good news story with the Lake Country Calendar and Do Some Good to win money

UBC researchers seeking public input on pandemic policies

People can have their voice heard in an online deliberation series

Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding firearm in Rutland

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

Rain expected throughout the week as businesses begin to reopen in the Okanagan

The Okanagan has received more rain than average for month of May

WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

Check out photos and a video of the Kelowna event, from the air

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: B.C. owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

Local residents said the owls have nested in nearby woods for decades

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

Princeton man walks away from paraglider accident

Flyer found by RCMP and paramedics

North Okanagan shopping mall tenants start to open doors

Modified hours for Village Green Shopping Centre starting May 20

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Most Read