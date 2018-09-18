An asylum seeker, claiming to be from Eritrea, is confronted by an RCMP officer as he crosses the border into Canada from the United States on August 21, 2017 near Champlain, N.Y. The number of asylum seekers who crossed into Canada irregularly in August increased slightly over the previous month, but did not reach the record spikes experienced over the summer months last year. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Federal stats show slight increase in irregular migrant claims in August

113 extra people tried to cross the Canadian border last month

The number of irregular border crossers seeking asylum in Canada increased slightly in August, but were far below the record spikes seen last summer.

Newly published federal data shows the Mounties apprehended 1,747 irregular migrants between official border crossings in August, an increase of 113 from July.

This marks the second consecutive month of increases following a downward trend in crossers that began in May.

More than 3,300 irregular migrants were apprehended in July and August, less than half of the just over 8,800 apprehended during the same period last year.

Conservative Immigration critic Michelle Rempel says the total number of asylum seekers so far for this year is higher than the total that crossed irregularly between January and August in 2017.

Pressed on the issue in Monday’s question period, Border Security Minister Bill Blair said the government is taking steps to stem the flow of irregular crossers, including working with his U.S. counterpart.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out
Next story
Rocker Bryan Adams calls for changes to Canada’s copyright laws to help artists

Just Posted

Okanagan Food Hub Co-op to open first farmer-owned grocery store

Seven day a week access to farm fresh meat and produce to become a reality in Kelowna Spring 2019.

Kelowna Fire Department to handle Vernon, OKIB dispatch

Five-year contract will net Kelowna more than $200,000 says fire chief

Kelowna’s rental market remains hot as fall arrives

Kelowna was ranked 8th

Kelowna overdoses prevented with supervised consumption site

Supervised Consumption Services helping people avoid overdose and receive health services

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Man sentenced for fatal Christmas Eve collision in the South Okanagan

Crown said they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that man was impaired

21 new paramedics promised for B.C. Interior

A total of 18 new full-time paramedics will be hired for Kamloops and three are being hired for Chase.

Rocker Bryan Adams calls for changes to Canada’s copyright laws to help artists

He wants them to be in line with U.S. rules

Federal stats show slight increase in irregular migrant claims in August

113 extra people tried to cross the Canadian border last month

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Tilray to export cannabis formulation to U.S. for clinical trial

Marijuana remains illegal in most of the U.S.

Most Read