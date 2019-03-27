Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Federal public services minister to speak in Kelowna, Tappen

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough is in Kelowna

Federal ministers are making stops in Kelowna this morning in order to discuss the recently released federal budget with residents.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough will be speaking to tenants at the Society of Hope complex at 9:30 a.m. to highlight budget announcements for seniors and will also make a stop in Tappen at Sunnybrae Community Hall at 1:45 p.m.

Mary Ng, Minister of Canada’s Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, is also stopping in Kelowna today to speak with residents about the budget’s building investments when buying a home, attending university making retirement more affordable, but did not announce the date and time.

Canada’s Finance Minister also visited Kelowna last night, speaking to the public at Okanagan College about the nation’s economy.

