Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance Mona Fortier, left, will be speaking at Eatology on March 2 at 7:30 a.m. at an event organized by the Greater Vernon Chamber. Registration is open online. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Federal minister to speak in North Okanagan

Greater Vernon Chamber welcomes middle class prosperity minister to talk money

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is set to welcome a very special guest next month.

Middle Class Prosperity Minister Mona Fortier, Ottawa-Vanier’s first female MP, will speak at Eatology March 2 as part of her B.C. tour.

The associate finance minister will speak to quality of life and well being of Canadians and discuss growing an economy that works for everyone.

Prior to being elected, the Honourable Fortier was the chief director of communications and market development at College La Cite in Ottawa where she also managed her own communications consulting firm.

The special event runs 7:30-9 a.m. at Eatology. Registration is available online at vernonchamber.ca.

— with files from the Greater Vernon Chamber

