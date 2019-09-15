Calcilo XD powder. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

The federal food safety watchdog says a batch of powdered baby formula has been recalled due to rancidity.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product, which it notes was also off-colour.

Abbot Laboratories says it voluntarily recalled one lot of its Calcilo XD powder, which it notes is available in Canada by prescription only.

The CFIA says the formula was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to other products being recalled.

The affected product has the batch number 79696K80 on the bottom of the can.

The Canadian Press

