Federal Conservatives not introducing non-confidence motion against Trudeau

Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will not be introducing a motion of non-confidence against Justin Trudeau despite saying the prime minister has lost the moral authority to govern because of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside.

READ MORE: Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside

But Scheer adds it is up to the Liberal party to determine whether to keep Trudeau as leader.

SNC-Lavalin lost a court bid today to overturn the public prosecutor’s refusal to negotiate an agreement that would see the company avoid a criminal trial.

When asked whether he would have offered the Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin a deferred prosecution, Scheer responded he would never interfere in a court case.

The Opposition leader was in Manitoba to announce that he would remove the GST from home-heating and home-energy costs if the Conservatives were to win the October election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces investment in local woman-led business
Next story
Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces investment in local woman-led business

Just Posted

International Women’s Day: Renowned Kelowna artist remembered

Gwen Lamont spent 30 years in Kelowna and is a crucial part of its history

Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces investment in local woman-led business

An $81,000 investment was made into Curatio Networks Inc, which has offices in Kelowna

Government proposes dropping regional ALC panels

Head of Okanagan panel says move would “not be a bad thing”

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Insights into Kelowna’s Hells Angels Clubhouse deemed inadmissible

Evidence deemed inadmissible

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Okanagan gymnastics coach sentenced for possession of ‘obscene material’

Chad McDowell previously faced three counts related to child pornography

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

Volunteer rebuilt fire lookout avoids demolition

Province to assess Eagle Pass Mountain structure for safety, environmental risk

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Most Read