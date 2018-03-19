Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

A federal committee is in Halifax today to hear stories from survivors of human trafficking and people who provide support to victims of what some call a form of modern slavery.

It is the first cross-country stop for the 12 members of the Commons committee, who also plan on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

They are studying the practice of human trafficking in Canada, which involves recruiting, transporting and detaining people for anything from domestic slavery, forced labour to sexual exploitation.

The committee says most of the victims are women and children, controlled by violence or threats of violence, with Indigenous women making up a large percentage of victims.

It plans to look at a national plan to combat human trafficking, services for victims, the prosecution of traffickers and how to protect and support those caught up in it.

Rob Nicholson, the committee’s vice-chairman, says it’s critical to make sure victims receive effective protection in reporting their traffickers.

Related: Four men accused of human smuggling not guilty

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two people safe after falling through ice
Next story
Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Just Posted

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

Keeping the Okanagan on the Federal Radar

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s column

Reel Reviews: Fear or love

We say, “Once again, one worth seeing, one not.”

Two people safe after falling through ice

Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters during warm weather

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Your March 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

True Leaf Announces Cannabis Cultivation Team

“Experts in genetics will lead the development of high-quality medicinal cannabis products,”

Heat drops two at nationals, Lea an all-Canadian

UBC Okanagan come up short at U SPORTS women’s volleyball finals in Quebec City

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after semi truck collision north of Cache Creek

RCMP say person sustained non-life threatening injuries

Most Read