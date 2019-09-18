Federal candidates meet at riding boundary in Kelowna

They’re hoping to encourage people to vote by informing people where they’re meant to vote

Four candidates for the upcoming federal election met on friendlier-than-usual terms on Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness for the boundary between Kelowna’s two ridings.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates Robert Mellalieu (Green Party), Dan Albas (Conservative) and Allan Duncan (People’s Party of Canada) along with Kelowna-Lake Country candidate Travis Ashley (Green Party) met at the riding boundary along Dilworth Drive in Kelowna. The revised boundary was implemented for the 2015 election, seeing a portion of Kelowna moved to Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola from the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

Mellalieu organized the first iteration of the meeting in 2015 due to a very confused electorate and decided to host it again this year as the boundary has still been puzzling to some.

“We want to make sure everybody knows that when they say ‘I live in Kelowna,’ it is two different ridings,” he said.

Albas added that there are several people who have moved to the area since 2015 who may not be aware of the boundary.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to get together and get behind letting people know where their ridings are, who their voting options are and to encourage them to vote,” he said.

According to Duncan, the meeting was all about encouraging participation in the upcoming election.

“Everyone is invited to vote if you are eligible. So, we encourage you to participate,” he said.

Ashley shared a similar sentiment, stating that this election is the “most important election in Canadian history.”

“This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about letting people know that they can go out and vote and that their voice matter and that everyone’s voice matters, especially within this election,” he said.

“Kudos to these guys for showing the lines.”

You can find out which riding you will be voting in and whether or not you’re registered to vote at Elections Canada’s website.

All candidates in both Central Okanagan ridings were invited to attend the discussion but only those mentioned were present.

All twelve candidates from both Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will be present — though in a less friendly manner — at tomorrow’s forum at the Kelowna Senior Citizen’s Society hall. The forum begins at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Canadian Federation of University Women.

Two other forums are currently scheduled for the Central Okanagan ridings:

  • Sept. 21 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kelowna Downtown Library
  • Oct. 16 – 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel

READ MORE: Meet your six Kelowna-Lake Country MP candidates

READ MORE: Six candidates on ballot in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta soldier charged with attempted murder of her three children
Next story
Manitoba premier promises plastic bag ban, liquor delivery in second term

Just Posted

Federal candidates meet at riding boundary in Kelowna

They’re hoping to encourage people to vote by informing people where they’re meant to vote

Kelowna Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

$13 million Kelowna cannabis facility deal terminated

GTEC Holdings did not give a reason for the purchase’s cancellation

Lake Country aims to find happy-medium in Airport Inn shutdown

Airport Inn residents will have until Oct. 5. to find a new home unless an appeal is approved

West Kelowna’s new Goats Peak Park opening

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan bought the property 5 years ago

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

Vernon race organizer head-butted by homeless man won’t be stopped

Man arrested after allegedly stealing race flags, assaulting woman in Kalamalka Lake park

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

Okanagan resident recalls recovery journey after heart attack

Gerry Bakker shares his experience after his heart attack 16 years ago at the age of 48

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Category 2 and 3 open fires still not permitted

Most Read