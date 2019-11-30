Rod Roloff signs the McCurdy House petition alongside volunteer Victoria Shannon. (Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Fed up with supportive housing plan, Rutland residents plan to sue City of Kelowna

Rutland For Safe Neighbourhoods Facebook group claims lawyers are working with them

A lawsuit against the City of Kelowna is alleged to be in the works on behalf of Rutland residents who are disgruntled about the concentration of supportive housing facilities in the area.

According to the Rutland For Safe Neighbourhoods Facebook group, a law firm reached out to one member a few weeks ago to help look into the issue.

“Over the next month they will be working pro-bono (+ costs) to research all viable avenues that exist to bring suit against the city and province on behalf of Rutland, for the concentration of these facilities here (which is a form of discrimination) and to change the use of the planned facilities due to their proximity to children and seniors,” read the post by Audra Boudreau, who started the petition regarding the issue which garnered over 14,000 signatures.

“Their work will not only be for Rutland however but for the betterment of the greater city and province as well, as we’ve seen that this can now happen anywhere, in any neighbourhood.”

A GoFundMe is also planned to help with admin costs and incidentals but has not yet been launched.

This is the second call for a lawsuit against the city in the past week.

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), following the movement of a homeless encampment from Leon Avenue to two locations in north Kelowna, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise $50,000 to aid in organizing a class-action lawsuit against the city for damages to the community allegedly caused by people experiencing homelessness.

READ MORE: Rutland neighbourhood group to file provincial complaint over low-barrier housing

READ MORE: Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stuart Park ice rink opens for the public

Just Posted

Stuart Park ice rink opens for the public

Approximately ten people braved the cold to skate on opening night

West Kelowna residents voice their opposition to new fire hall

A private meeting was held on Thursday night to discuss the future site of a new fire hall

Fed up with supportive housing plan, Rutland residents plan to sue City of Kelowna

Rutland For Safe Neighbourhoods Facebook group claims lawyers are working with them

More tweaks to Kelowna’s planned Westcorp Hotel

But still not construction date for long-awaited downtown hotel/condominium tower

Kelowna RCMP seek help to locate missing man

William Byron Williams failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24

Environmental group takes climate strike to Kelowna City Hall

Friday’s activists demanded a climate emergency declaration

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters

Bundled in snow gear, three 12 year olds demonstrated outside City Hall

Malerby’s years of nursing North Okanagan applauded

Community volunteer honoured by Family Resource Centre

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

‘They treated me like a queen’: local woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Most Read